Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinpoint Recovery Solutions
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.