Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (PNI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 on March 21st

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 16.01.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

