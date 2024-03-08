Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

