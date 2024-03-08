Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 5,020,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,139,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

