Perseus Mining Limited (PRU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 4th

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

