Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th. This is an increase from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

