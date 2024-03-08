Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ PR opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,333,426 shares of company stock valued at $391,560,856. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $353,683,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

