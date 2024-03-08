Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $92.00 at KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Pentair stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pentair by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

