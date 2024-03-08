Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of PNR opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

