Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 58,389 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

