Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,355. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

