Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.12. 783,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

