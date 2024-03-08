Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 3.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

BOCT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

