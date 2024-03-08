Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 307,749 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

