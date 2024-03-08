Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 171,082 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of NetScout Systems worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

NTCT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 23,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,720. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

