Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 129.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Synopsys stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.35. 84,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,963. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.67.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

