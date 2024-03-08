Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 806,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.03.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

