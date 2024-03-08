Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,745 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 176.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 781,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.87. 461,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,581. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock valued at $752,435,863. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

