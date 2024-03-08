Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,803 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,803 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Extreme Networks worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 26.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 126.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,400,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 782,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 147.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 160,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.