Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $112.34 and last traded at $112.41. 111,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 145,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.31.

Specifically, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,873 shares of company stock worth $11,074,837. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

