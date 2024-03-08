Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski Buys 3,500 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

