Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 2.1 %

PKOH stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,580 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 37,172.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

