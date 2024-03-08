Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$19.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.67 and a one year high of C$29.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.