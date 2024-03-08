Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, reports. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.67. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

