Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

PAM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $52.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

