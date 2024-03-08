Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. Sells 11,700 Shares of Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 134,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading

