Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.75%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 128,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

