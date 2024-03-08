Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. 7,908,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,887,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,371 shares of company stock valued at $659,806. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

