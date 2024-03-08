Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $65.80 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.