Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.36 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26.

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

