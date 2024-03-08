OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

