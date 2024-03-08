Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,353,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 946,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.81% of Open Text worth $363,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.64 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

