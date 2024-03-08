OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.51.

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $813.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 233,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

