Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth $141,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

ON opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

