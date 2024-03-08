ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.10.

ONEOK stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

