ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.10.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

