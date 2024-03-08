ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

OGS opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

