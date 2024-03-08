Onconetix (ONCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 9th.

Onconetix Trading Down 5.9 %

ONCO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Onconetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

