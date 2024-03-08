OmniFlix Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,517.91 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and $53,517.91 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.20215435 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,172.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

