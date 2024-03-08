Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ODC opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $541.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

