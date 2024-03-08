Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.0 million-$207.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.540 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oddity Tech by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,021 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

