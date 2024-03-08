Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.56 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Oddity Tech stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 42.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oddity Tech by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 264,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $7,542,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

