Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.86.

ODD stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

