Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41), reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%.

Nyxoah Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 4.73. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $965,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

