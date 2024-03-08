NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $926.69 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $927.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

