Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.24.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -396.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

