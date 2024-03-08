Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 220,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 669,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $545.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

