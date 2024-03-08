Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nutanix worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

