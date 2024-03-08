Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

