Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $255.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.04 and a 200-day moving average of $220.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.